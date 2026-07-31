Freedom Plaza recently welcomed Benjamin Patton, entrepreneur, author and grandson of World War II Gen. George S. Patton Jr., for a presentation on military legacy, leadership, service and American history.

“Freedom Plaza has deep military roots, and many of our residents have dedicated their lives to service,” said Angie Roher, executive director of Freedom Plaza. “Welcoming Benjamin Patton gave residents and guests a meaningful connection to American history and the leadership values that continue to inspire generations.”

Benjamin shared personal family stories and lessons passed down through the Patton family, offering a perspective that goes beyond the history books. The presentation gave attendees a personal look at the family behind one of America’s most influential military leaders while exploring resilience, service and character.

The visit was especially meaningful at Freedom Plaza, which was founded by retired military officers and remains home to many veterans and military families. The event reflected the community’s commitment to honoring service and offering lifelong learning opportunities.

About Freedom Plaza

Freedom Plaza is a vibrant Life Care community in Sun City Center set on 140 acres of landscaped grounds. It features a private lake, walking trails and an 18-hole executive golf course and putting green. Just minutes from both Tampa and Sarasota, residents enjoy a maintenance-free retirement lifestyle with resort-inspired services and amenities. Freedom Plaza’s pet-friendly community features over 400 independent living residences ranging from studio to one and two-bedroom apartment residences. It also offers assisted living residences; skilled nursing, including private rehabilitation suites; and memory care.

For more information, visit https://freedomplazafl.com/.