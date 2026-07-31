SouthShore continues to grow, with several significant projects moving forward across Wimauma, Riverview and Apollo Beach.

New School Site Purchased in Wimauma

Hillsborough County Public Schools has purchased approximately 26 acres in Wimauma for a future school expected to serve the growing Berry Bay area. The property is separate from the district’s existing 87-acre educational campus on West Lake Drive, where Aquilla J. Morgan High School opened in August 2025. Middle School VV is under construction and scheduled to open in August 2027, with a future elementary school also planned for the campus.

HCPS is inviting the community to help name Middle School VV through an online survey ahead of the school’s opening.

Costco Planned on Big Bend Road

Plans are under review for a Costco warehouse and fuel station near the southwest corner of Big Bend Road and Interstate 75 in Apollo Beach. The warehouse would anchor a larger mixed-use development that could eventually include restaurants, additional retail, residential development and a hotel. The project remains in the county review process, and no construction timeline has been announced.

Home Depot Proposed Along U.S. 301

A 150,000-square-foot Home Depot has been proposed near U.S. 301 and Ambleside Boulevard in Riverview. The plans also include a 70,000-square-foot medical office building and roadway improvements, including a proposed traffic signal at U.S. 301 and Ambleside Boulevard. The proposal remains under county review.

Commercial Project Proposed in Wimauma

A mixed-use commercial development has been proposed at State Road 674 and Eleton Springs Drive in Wimauma. Plans call for approximately 31,000 square feet of commercial space in three buildings fronting State Road 674, with a climate-controlled self-storage facility behind them. The site plan also features future extensions of Lagoon Shore Boulevard and Center Street. The proposal remains under county review.

Chick-fil-A Nears Opening

Construction is wrapping up on the new Chick-fil-A at U.S. 301 and Balm Road in Riverview. The restaurant received 890 job applications during its first 10 days of hiring after recruitment began on July 6. Owner-operator Lorena Kurtjian Hernandez relocated to Florida with her husband, Felix, and daughter, Alessia, in 2022. After a four-year journey to become a Chick-fil-A owner-operator, Hernandez said she’s excited to create a welcoming gathering place for SouthShore families while building partnerships throughout the community.