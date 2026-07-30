Face-to-face with Africa’s most iconic predators!
Busch Gardens Tampa Bay has officially opened Lion & Hyena Ridge—its newest and most ambitious animal habitat expansion in over a decade!
Spanning nearly 38,000 square feet, this state-of-the-art habitat brings guests closer than ever to five African lion brothers and two spotted hyenas. Featuring 270-degree expansive glass viewing windows, interactive cave spaces, and elevated perspectives, you’ll get an unforgettable, up-close look at how these savanna rivals interact with their naturalistic environments.
While exploring the habitat, guests can also enjoy African-inspired food and drink options—including special themed drinks where you can pick your side: Team Lion or Team Hyena!
Check out the video for an exclusive walkthrough of this breathtaking new zoological attraction!
Key Attraction Highlights:
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Meet the Animals: Home to 5 African lions and 2 spotted hyenas.
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270-Degree Viewing: Expansive glass panels and shaded pathways for incredible, close-up vantage points.
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Interactive & Educational: Learn about the savanna rivalry between lions and hyenas through fun interactive displays.
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Themed Eats & Treats: Enjoy exclusive food and beverage pairings inspired by the new area.