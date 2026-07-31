Girl Scout Cadette Troop 33521 is making a lasting impact on Florida’s environment through two Silver Award conservation projects, with one troop member recently earning statewide recognition for her efforts to protect hermit crabs and educate others about coastal ecosystems.

Troop member Anabelle earned second place at the Girl Scouts of West Central Florida STEMapalooza competition for her interactive exhibit, Daffy’s Great Adventure to a Healthy Habitat. The project teaches children and families about hermit crab conservation through hands-on activities centered around a simple but powerful message: “A shell on the beach is a home, not a souvenir.”

Many beachgoers collect seashells without realizing hermit crabs depend on abandoned snail shells for protection throughout their lives. When shells are removed from Florida’s beaches, the crabs often are forced to use unsafe objects such as bottle caps or plastic debris, putting their survival at risk.

Visitors to Anabelle’s award-winning exhibit learned about hermit crab habitats, diets, life cycles, shell exchanges and the important role the animals play in keeping beaches clean and healthy. One of the display’s biggest attractions was Daffy, Anabelle’s pet hermit crab, whose playful personality sparked conversations with children and adults throughout the event.

Although she admitted public speaking was outside her comfort zone, Anabelle focused on ensuring every visitor left with one important lesson about hermit crab conservation. Her approach proved successful, as children continued gathering around her display asking questions long after the competition had officially ended.

Her passion earned her second place overall, but the project is far from finished.

As part of her Silver Award, Anabelle plans to install educational signs encouraging beach visitors to leave shells where they belong, partner with the Caladesi Island Ferry to share conservation messages, organize shell conservation and beach cleanup education and create educational boxes with books and hands-on activities for local elementary schools and libraries. The boxes will be donated to Bevis, FishHawk Creek, Lithia Springs, Pinecrest and Stowers elementary schools, as well as local public libraries.

“Watching Anabelle grow has been incredible,” said troop leader Melissa Sharma. “She arrived at STEMapalooza nervous about speaking to strangers, but by the end of the day she was confidently sharing her knowledge with anyone who stopped by. Seeing children stay after the event just to keep talking with her showed how much her passion inspired others.”

Anabelle’s project is one of two Silver Award initiatives underway by Troop 33521. The second, Oyster Oasis, teaches children and families about the importance of oysters, which naturally filter water, improve water quality and create habitat for hundreds of marine species.

To support the project, troop members are creating Vertical Oyster Garden educational kits complete with activity books, puzzles, instructional materials and hands-on supplies to introduce students to oyster restoration and environmental stewardship.

To help complete both projects, Troop 33521 has launched an Amazon Wish List and is inviting the community to donate educational materials and supplies by Saturday, August 15. Donations will help expand environmental education programs while inspiring the next generation of conservationists.

For more information or to support the projects, visit the troop’s Amazon Wish List at https://amazon.com/registries/gl/guest-view/3w23hzj6i984l.