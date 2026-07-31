Who says American muscle cars must have a V-8 engine and that too preferably a Hemi? Meet Sixpack, the powertrain replacement for the 2026 Dodge Charger. After driving the 3.0-liter Hurricane twin-turbo inline-six HO (High Output) in the Scat Pack Plus months ago, we had the opportunity to test the SO (Standard Output) of the same engine but with less power in the R/T 4 Plus version. That didn’t seem to matter as far as acceleration, handling and steering were concerned. Push the starter button to summon the twin-scroll turbocharger, and the rev-happy Charger emits a throaty exhaust roar. Zero to 60 mph is achievable in just 4.7 seconds — now that says something about a car that responds with agility and quickness in all driving situations.

Unlike the Scat Pack Plus, the R/T 4 is a four-door practical fastback with 420 horsepower at 5,200 rpm and 489 pounds-feet of torque at 3,500 rpm. Keeping that muscle on the road multilink suspension system that provides a stable refined ride even on harsh roads and in bad weather. Getting power to the ground in the all-wheel-drive car is a sprightly eight-speed automatic gearbox with paddle shifters. The electric power assist, rack-and-pinion steering — direct, responsive and accurate — gives extra confidence behind the wheel. Stopping the four-seater, which rides on 20-inch alloy wheels, are 13.9-inch vented front and 13.8-inch rear Brembo disc brakes. Drive modes include eco, wet/snow, sport and custom.

It is back! The triangular, three-pointed insignia initially seen on the 1962 Polara known as the Fratzog sits in the center, all lit up, of the full-width LED headlight bar. As your eyes move on to the spherical aluminum hood on the wide-bodied muscle car, the Sixpack bezel will draw attention.

The well-lit and airy interior is adorned with soft-touch materials, well-trimmed surfaces and thoughtfully treated details. Sitting atop the dashboard is a 12.3-inch infotainment touch screen with Uconnect user interface, while the driver gets the optional but mammoth 16-inch digital gauge display. Formerly interpreted by Hurst on the 1970 Charger, the pistol-grip shifter knob allows a firm handle. Fancy 12-way power leather/suede performance front high-black bucket seats, black spoiler, Line Lock (enables tire burnouts with a button push and throttle punch), Launch Control (allows drivers to dial in preferred launch rpm)? The optional $2,995 Performance Handling Group is well worth it then. And if you like a hint of snazziness, such as dark exterior badging and dual rear exhaust with black tips in a ride, go for the $1,295 Blacktop package. Other standard goodies are the flat top-bottom power tilt/telescopic steering column, dual auto AC, 60/40-fold bench seat, head-up display, wireless phone charger, Charger emblem and much more.

Standard safety features include dual front and side airbags, side curtain airbags for both rows, a driver knee airbag, electronic stability and traction control, four-wheel antilock brakes with brake assist, blind-spot monitor and rear-cross path detection, forward-collision warning, active head restraints, mechanical limited-slip differential, front/rear park sense/assist, tire pressure monitoring system and daytime running lights.

Ignore this smoking jack rabbit of a Sixpack engine at your own peril! It is sheer joy to hear the gas pedal unleash rapid acceleration and a thunderclap from the exhaust. Move aside, muscle cars, for the modern street machine Charger to rule the road once again.