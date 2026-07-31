A Tampa Bay entrepreneur is turning her love of nature into a growing small business that’s helping residents celebrate life’s biggest milestones. Petal & Sage, a flowerwall rental company founded by Melissa Maurello, offers handcrafted silk floral backdrops for weddings, parties and special events across the region.

Maurello explained that the idea for the business took root long before its official 2025 launch.

“Petal & Sage officially launched in 2025, but the dream had been growing long before that,” said Maurello. “I wanted to bring elegant floral displays to weddings and special events in a way that is beautiful, accessible and more sustainable than traditional event decor.”

A middle school teacher with a background in scientific research, Maurello said her career shaped her appreciation for the natural world.

“People are often surprised to learn that I am a local middle school teacher with master’s degree and I am a published scientist,” said Maurello. “Science has given me a deep appreciation for the beauty and complexity of nature. Starting Petal & Sage has allowed me to share this passion.”

The company’s flower walls, made from premium silk blooms, are designed to look realistic in person and in photographs.

“Our flower walls are made with premium-quality silk flowers that are designed to look incredibly realistic both in person and in photographs,” said Maurello. “Many guests are surprised to learn they aren’t fresh flowers because of the elegance and craftsmanship.”

Maurello said the best part of her work is seeing guests interact with the displays.

“My favorite part, aside from watching the venue transform, is seeing the event guests lining up to take beautiful photos. Knowing we’ve helped create memories that will live on in family photos for years makes every event worthwhile,” she said.

Petal & Sage serves the entire Tampa Bay area and Hillsborough County. Rentals typically last three to five hours, with delivery and pickup handled by the company. Most walls cost between $250-$350, depending on size, location and custom addons.

“We work with each client to create a package that fits both their vision and their budget,” said Maurello.

While weddings are the most common bookings, the company also provides walls for baby showers, birthdays, retirements, proms and charity events. Clients can browse an online gallery or schedule an appointment to view the walls in person.

“Petal & Sage is more than a flower wall company — it’s a small, locally owned business built on creativity, quality and personal service,” Maurello said.

More information is available at https://petalandsagewalls.com/ or by calling 813-363-9525.