Celebrating Independence Day the Brandon way!

Every Fourth of July, the Greater Brandon Parade & FunFest brings the local community together for an action-packed, full day of patriotic celebration at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds.

The morning kicks off with an incredible community parade featuring horseback riders, high-energy marching bands, local high school JROTC units, decorated tractors, colorful floats, and emergency response vehicles. But the celebration doesn’t stop when the parade ends!

The festivities transition right into the FunFest, packed with live entertainment, delicious local food trucks, unique community vendors, and family-friendly contests under the fairground pavilions. Best of all? Admission and parking are 100% FREE!

Check out the video to catch all the best moments, parade floats, and festive crowd energy!