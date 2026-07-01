Jim Wimsatt understands that when people walk into a courtroom, they are often facing some of the most important moments of their lives. Decisions about children, families, homes, finances and futures can have lasting consequences. Those decisions deserve a circuit judge with experience, judgment, compassion and integrity.

Wimsatt has spent the last 22 years building a legal career that reflects those values. A graduate of Georgetown University Law Center, he has earned a reputation as a thoughtful attorney, a respected advocate and a dedicated member of the legal community.

For the past decade, Wimsatt has concentrated on family law, handling cases that affect the future of children, loved ones, homes, jobs and income. That experience is especially important because family law cases account for roughly 40 percent of all circuit court cases in Florida. He understands that behind every case file is a family seeking fairness, stability and justice.

His peers have recognized both his legal ability and his character. Wimsatt has been named to Best Lawyers in America for four consecutive years and Super Lawyers for two consecutive years. He also holds the prestigious AV Preeminent rating from Martindale-Hubbell, an honor awarded to less than 5 percent of attorneys who demonstrate the highest levels of professional excellence, ethics and legal skill.

Outside the courtroom, Wimsatt believes in serving the community he hopes to serve on the bench. He volunteers with organizations that help families in need, serves in community leadership roles and gives his time to mentoring young people through Scouting. He and his wife, Lauren, have been married for 15 years and are raising their two children, Lucy and Beck, in Hillsborough County.

Voters deserve judges who will approach every case with fairness, preparation and respect for the people whose lives are affected by their decisions. Wimsatt has spent his career earning that trust. He has the experience, temperament and integrity to serve the people of Hillsborough County with distinction.

Please vote Jim Wimsatt for circuit judge.

For more information about Wimsatt and his campaign for circuit judge, visit https://jimforjudge.com/.