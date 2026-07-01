Stacy Hahn has called Hillsborough County home for 25 years.

“My husband, Jeff, and I raised our three sons here because we believe in this community and the opportunities it offers families,” Hahn said. “For the past eight years, I’ve had the privilege of serving on the Hillsborough County School Board, overseeing one of the nation’s largest school districts, managing a multibillion-dollar budget and working to protect taxpayer dollars while improving outcomes for students.”

Throughout her service, she has listened, turned conversations into action and built partnerships that solve complex challenges. Before serving in elected office, she was professor at the University of South Florida.

“Public service has always been about giving back to the community that has given so much to my family, and I’m committed to continuing that service by helping Hillsborough County remain a place where families and businesses can thrive,” Hahn said.

Hahn has spent the past eight years serving Hillsborough County as a dedicated member of the school board, where she earned a reputation for fiscal responsibility, transparency and delivering high-quality outcomes for students. She is now running for Hillsborough County Commission, District 5, to bring the same disciplined, results-driven leadership to the broader community.

“I’m running for county commission to bring that same leadership, accountability and problem-solving approach to the decisions that will shape our community’s future,” Hahn said. “My priorities are straightforward: protect taxpayers, improve infrastructure, support law enforcement and first responders and ensure growth is planned responsibly so our quality of life is protected. I also want to strengthen partnerships with our business community, municipalities and state leaders to solve problems efficiently.”

Her commitment to Hillsborough County extends well beyond elected office. While serving on the school board, she founded and led Literacy is Key to expand early childhood literacy opportunities for children and families.

“Through initiatives like the Early Childhood Literacy Fair, Storytime Online, the Early Childhood Literacy Bus and community book distributions, we’ve helped thousands of children develop a love of reading before they enter the classroom,” Hahn said. “That work has shown me the power of bringing schools, businesses, nonprofits and community volunteers together around a shared purpose.”

Hahn wants to hear from the local community as well.

“I’d love to hear from residents throughout the community,” Hahn said. “People can volunteer, host a neighborhood meet and greet, display a yard sign, volunteer to canvas, follow the campaign on social media or contribute. Most importantly, I encourage everyone to stay informed, ask questions and vote.”

Hahn hopes to earn the trust of voters by demonstrating that she has the experience, leadership and work ethic to serve Hillsborough County well.

“If elected, I want people to know they have a commissioner who is accessible, prepared, fiscally responsible and committed to making thoughtful decisions that strengthen our community for generations to come,” she said. “When we work together, we create deeper, more lasting impacts.”

To learn more about Hahn or become involved in her campaign, you can visit her website at www.votestacyhahn.com.