Worldwide there are more than 135 million cardiovascular deaths each year, and the prevalence of coronary heart disease is increasing. According to the American Heart Association, only around 40 percent of people who experience an out of hospital cardiac arrest get the immediate help that they need before professional help arrives. Immediate CPR, or cardiopulmonary resuscitation, doubles and sometimes triples chances of survival after cardiac arrest.

True Heroes CPR, a Lithia-based company, is dedicated to empowering individuals with the knowledge and expertise needed to respond effectively in critical situations. True Heroes specializes in CPR training and offers basic life support (BLS), automated external defibrillator (AED), first aid and choking intervention training. Classes can be provided on-site at a workplace, at a home or at local venue that True Heroes coordinates.





True Heroes was founded by Jaime Heaverin with a mission to prepare others to help in emergency situations with their families, friends and community members. Heaverin’s passion stems from a desire to protect her family. Her family of four includes her husband, Chris; daughter, Kassidy; and son, Aedan.

Kassidy was born in 2015, 24 weeks premature, with extensive medical conditions. Heaverin and Chris learned everything possible to support Kassidy thrive, including BLS measures and understanding how to clear choking hazards. In 2021, complications from COVID-19 required Chris to be on oxygen and medically retire from his job. Heaverin recognized that the more people trained to be ready to help her family, the better. But, also, the more people trained in life saving measures could have a significant impact on the community. She founded True Heroes CPR in 2024. Heaverin became a Red Cross faculty instructor in April. She is also an American Heart Association faculty instructor.





True Heroes CPR classes include instruction and certification at a fraction of the price of other companies. Heaverin’s passion is for individuals to have the knowledge to assist in emergency situations.

“I want everyone to know these skills. One of my biggest fears is if something were to happen to myself — I want the people around me to know how to feel as skilled and confident as I am,” Heaverin said.

Heaverin’s desire to protect her family is saving lives in our community. With a smile, she will tell you about life saving moments from people who were certified through True Heroes CPR.

Kassidy and Chris are doing well. Chris is a True Heroes instructor. Kassidy and Aedan are often at classes.

For more information about True Heroes CPR, visit www.true-heroescpr.com, email trueheroescpr@gmail.com or call 813-702-2890.