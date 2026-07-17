By Zofia Osterman

Bloomingdale High School theater student Alli Aristondo has made school history after becoming the first Bloomingdale student to compete at the National Thespian Festival, where she earned a Superior rating, the festival’s highest honor, for her performance of “Changing My Major” from the musical Fun Home.

Aristondo qualified for the national competition after receiving Superior ratings at both the district and state Thespian festivals before advancing to nationals in Indianapolis.

“When I first found out that I had earned a Superior at the National Thespian Festival, I was watching a mainstage performance with my sister,” Aristondo said. “When my dad texted me, I felt so incredibly happy, like I had reached a destination and I could finally celebrate.”

She said the recognition was especially meaningful because Fun Home has had a significant impact on her, and earning the award reflected the dedication she put into bringing the character to life.

Making school history is something Aristondo hopes will inspire others to pursue theater.

“I started theater in the fall of freshman year, and I knew I had to do something with my passion for it,” she said. “Making school history means that I can show others that you can do something important in theater, and that it actually goes somewhere.”

Preparing for the national stage required months of rehearsal while balancing academics and her role as captain of Bloomingdale’s varsity golf team. She also studied the Fun Home script extensively and had the opportunity to meet the musical’s co-writer, Jeanine Tesori, during a panel discussion at the festival.

Aristondo credits Bloomingdale’s theater program and director Dr. Chad Cornwell for helping make the experience possible. Looking ahead, she has been appointed student liaison for Bloomingdale’s Thespies program, where she will mentor future competitors.

“I’ll have the opportunity to help guide, coach and support other students as they prepare their own entries,” Aristondo said. “I’m excited to use what I learned from districts, states and nationals to help other performers grow.”

She also offered advice to aspiring performers: “Even if you can sing beautifully, it is important to do your research. One thing that you can’t learn is passion.”