Most people head to Walmart with a shopping list. Swisher3x walks in with a mission.

The Tampa-based content creator, musician and dancer has become a viral sensation by transforming ordinary shopping trips into unforgettable moments of joy. Known for his energetic dance videos filmed in Walmart stores across the Tampa Bay area, Swisher3x invites shoppers and employees alike to join him in spontaneous dance routines that celebrate positivity, connection and community.

Born Paa-Gyesi Ansah, Swisher3x comes from a proud Ghanaian family and credits his heritage with helping shape his love of music, dance and bringing people together. While his family is from Ghana, he has made the Tampa Bay area his home, where he continues to grow both his music career and his online following.

His signature ‘Vibe Movement’ began in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. At a time when isolation and uncertainty had become part of everyday life, Swisher3x started dancing in New York City’s Times Square with one goal in mind — reminding people that joy is contagious.

“My inspiration for music and dance is wanting to see the world in complete unity because division is taking over,” he said.

That vision has remained at the heart of everything he creates.

Millions have now viewed his ‘Walmart Vibes’ videos, which capture authentic reactions from strangers who often go from surprised observers to enthusiastic dance partners. The videos have become a refreshing reminder that happiness can be found in the most unexpected places.

“What’s special about dancing in the Walmarts is just the aspect of being able to see people from all walks of life meet up at one place to enjoy unity, enjoy positivity, enjoy love and feel like they’re together,” Swisher3x said. “Walmart was the perfect place to bring a lot of loving energy to. I hope to accomplish world peace globally.”

Whether he’s dancing down store aisles, greeting customers in parking lots or creating content at local events, Swisher3x encourages people to put away their worries, even if only for a few moments, and simply enjoy life.

His influence extends well beyond social media.

An independent artist, Swisher3x blends Afrocentric, Caribbean pop, R&B, soul, hip-hop and rap into his music. He has released more than a dozen songs, including “Control Yourself” and “Lush and Lavish,” and recently introduced his latest album, Swisher Note. He has also shared plans to continue developing his musical talents through education at Full Sail University in Orlando.

His growing career includes performing as a dancer during the Super Bowl LV halftime show, appearances on FOX 13 Tampa Bay and performances at community events and college campuses, such as Jacksonville State University.

Outside of music and content creation, Swisher3x is also a barber and producer, wearing many creative hats while remaining focused on his larger purpose.

He said his platform isn’t just about creating viral videos; it’s about changing lives through kindness, confidence and human connection.

In a world that often feels divided, Swisher3x hopes every dance, every smile and every shared moment can inspire people to see one another with a little more compassion.

Swisher3x has amassed an online audience of more than 1.8 million followers and subscribers across his social media platforms, with more than 1.4 million followers on TikTok alone and nearly 460,000 subscribers on YouTube.

To learn more about Swisher3x and follow his latest videos and music, visit his Facebook page at www.facebook.com/offthaboat.