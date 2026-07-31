The Brandon Parade of Lights is set to return on Saturday, December 12, inviting families, businesses, schools, nonprofits, churches and community organizations to come together for an evening of holiday tradition with a purpose. Stepping off at 5:30 p.m., the illuminated parade will travel approximately 1.3 miles, beginning at Lakewood Drive and Oakfield Drive and continuing along Oakfield Drive before concluding at Vonderburg Drive. The parade typically lasts about two hours and attracts thousands of spectators from all over the Tampa Bay area.

This year also marks a special milestone as Reed & Reed, a Brandon-based law firm, returns as the title sponsor for the third consecutive year, continuing its commitment to helping make the Brandon Parade of Lights one of the area’s premier holiday events.

While the parade is known for its festive floats, marching bands, performers and holiday spirit, it is also recognized for something that sets it apart from many other holiday parades throughout the year, its commitment to giving back. Each year, the Brandon Parade of Lights asks its local chambers, the Brandon Riverview and Valrico FishHawk chambers of commerce, to each select one nonprofit who will then benefit from parade proceeds. The 2026 Community Impact Partners are MacDonald Training Center (https://macdonaldcenter.org/) and Easterseals Florida (https://florida.easterseals.com/), two organizations dedicated to improving lives through education, employment, independence and supportive services.

“From the very beginning, our vision has been to create more than a holiday parade,” said the Brandon Parade of Lights Committee. “We wanted to build a community tradition that celebrates the season while also shining a light on organizations making a meaningful difference in people’s lives. Every sponsor, participant, volunteer and spectator becomes part of that mission. We are excited to be able to support our local nonprofits as much as possible.”

The committee is currently seeking additional parade participants to help make this year’s event the biggest yet. Businesses, schools, civic organizations, nonprofits, churches, youth groups, clubs, performance teams and marching bands are encouraged to participate in this year’s parade.

Sponsorship opportunities are also available for businesses looking to increase their community visibility while supporting an event that benefits local nonprofits. The deadline for both parade registrations and sponsorships is Saturday, October 31. With a limited number of parade entries available, early registration is encouraged.

For parade registration, sponsorship opportunities, merchandise, and event information, visit https://brandonparadeoflights.com/ and be sure to follow the Brandon Parade of Lights on Facebook and Instagram.