More than 400 energetic seniors ages 50 and up came together for Hillsborough County Aging Services’ annual Brain and Body Challenge, transforming the event into a playful showdown between superheroes and supervillains. The day was packed with high‑energy activities, plenty of laughter and a strong sense of community pride.

This year’s Challenge highlighted how older adults across the county continue embracing active, connected lifestyles. Aging Services emphasized that pairing physical movement with mental engagement supports overall wellness, sharpens cognitive skills and helps maintain daily vitality. The upbeat environment underscored how accessible, social activities can motivate seniors to stay active and involved.

“This was my first time attending, and I really enjoyed it. It was wonderful meeting new people and seeing the care and attention given to seniors,” said Ruskin Senior Center resident Roman Delosseentos. “You can tell they truly look after their community. My favorite part of the day was playing basketball.”

Participants arrived dressed as their favorite heroes and villains, setting the stage for friendly competition throughout the day. Seniors took on a World Cup-style penalty kick challenge and an NBA-inspired basketball free throw contest, showed off their best moves during a lively dance-off and tackled quiz-style mental games designed to boost memory, focus and problem-solving.

Top honors for team competitions went to:

Progress Village Black Panthers, champions.

Town ‘N Country Crimson Avengers, second place.

Plant City Spicy Strawberries, third place.

The Dance Challenge champions were the Ruskin Monsters of Mayhem.

Individual winners also shined in soccer and basketball challenges, as well as in two timed brain competitions — color stacking and puzzle completion — with standout participants representing Progress Village, Oaks at Riverview, Ruskin, Brandon, Plant City and JL Young.

The success of this year’s event was made possible thanks to the support of 15 dedicated sponsors.

By bringing together participants from multiple senior centers, the Brain and Body Challenge strengthened friendships, encouraged new connections and celebrated how community-driven wellness continues to empower older adults throughout Hillsborough County.