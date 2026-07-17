Talesha and Gary Grant have been called a bit of a renaissance couple as they are involved in many things.

“We are both artists, musicians and we’ve been life coaches for our company, Heroic Life Strategies, for 20 years, where we help people find their purpose and create a fulfilling life as well as corporations in their vision,” Talesha said. “Gary is a writer currently working on our book for our company. He’s a martial artist and a guide to men, teaching them to find their heroic heart. He has an amazing ear for music production. I’m a painter, wood worker, singer, songwriter and make pottery, and I love helping women move their heart through art.”

The Grants are the new owners of the historic Strawberry House Bed and Breakfast in Plant City. The Strawberry House is a Dutch Colonial house built in 1910 by the Albert and Ula Miles.

“From the stories we’ve heard, their children and grandchildren all grew up within these walls,” Talesha said. “The home is located in the historic district of Plant City, just a mile from I-4. The previous owners, Carol and Ken Canty, who own the state theater right here in Plant City, are lovely people who protected the beautiful integrity of this historic home and themed the rooms, which we just love! The home at some time became a bed and breakfast; it made perfect sense to call it the Strawberry House, given it’s nestled in Plant City.”

The historic bed and breakfast has hosted hundreds if not thousands of travelers, and many are already reserving their room for the upcoming Strawberry Festival season.

“Prior guests still send strawberry-themed items to be included in the home’s decor,” Talesha said. “We love the Strawberry House, and we want to continue to keep its history and let people know she’s here. The house is such a treasure trove.”

The Strawberry House has four themed spaces for rent: the Wild West Room; the Strawberry Festival Room; the Henry B. Plant Room; which the couple lovingly refer to as the train room; and the Strawberry Cottage, which has two bedrooms including a state theater theme. There is a beautiful oasis in the backyard, a sparkling pool with lots of greenery, umbrellas and lounging areas and a garden which is growing, small but mighty.

“We will definitely be doing high tea events and afternoon teas,” Talesha said. “Our tearoom is available for rent for baby showers, bridal showers and small parties and intimate events. The tearoom was a dream; the space was there, and some tables and chairs, and now we’ve finished it and made it a beautiful space. We will be offering art classes in the tearoom as well as seminars. We are currently working on a calendar of events and will have an American Girl Tea Party and book readings, teaching children about history while doing a fun craft.”

If you would like to learn more about the Strawberry House Bed and Breakfast, you can visit its website at https://strawberryhouse.co/. It is located at 805 N. Wheeler St. in Plant City.