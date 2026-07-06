A historic and deeply moving milestone for our local heroes!

PulteGroup has officially broken ground on two brand-new, mortgage-free homes for two heavily decorated, disabled combat veterans. Built side-by-side in the beautiful Spencer Glen community in Riverview, Florida, this groundbreaking marks the first time that PulteGroup’s West Florida Division has honored two Built to Honor recipients in the same calendar year.

The two incredibly deserving recipients are:

Army Sergeant Carson Shaw: Paralyzed from the waist down following a line-of-duty vehicle accident in October 2024. His current housing doesn’t meet his daily accessibility requirements.

Army Specialist Ryan Heard: Wounded by an IED blast while serving in Afghanistan in 2013, and a proud recipient of the Purple Heart.

PulteGroup typically selects just one veteran per year for this program, but their stories of sacrifice made it impossible to choose.

“Every year, selecting a Built to Honor recipient is incredibly meaningful, but this year we found ourselves unable to choose just one. Both men’s stories of service and sacrifice deserve to be recognized.” — Sean Strickler, President of PulteGroup’s West Florida Division

Both homes are being custom-built with specific modifications to support the veterans’ safety and independence, with an expected completion date right around Thanksgiving. Since launching the Built to Honor program in 2013, PulteGroup has donated more than 100 mortgage-free homes to wounded veterans across the nation.

Check out the video to see the emotional groundbreaking ceremony and the community coming together to give back to those who gave everything.

Key Highlights: