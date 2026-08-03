By David L. Miller

Promises matter. For the men and women of the United States Special Forces, a promise made to a trusted ally is more than words. It is a sacred commitment. Few events in recent American military history tested that commitment more severely than the chaotic final days of the Afghanistan withdrawal in August 2021.

On Friday and Saturday, August 28 and 29, the Special Forces Association Chapter LX will bring that story to life by hosting three performances of the acclaimed stage production 11 Days: The Story of Operation Pineapple Express at the Team House Tampa, located at 6207 S. Dale Mabry Hwy. One performance will be held Friday evening, followed by two performances on Saturday, including a special matinee designed especially for veterans and military audiences.

The Story Behind The Play

Written and performed by retired Green Beret Lt. Col. Scott Mann, 11 Days is based on his New York Times bestselling book, Operation Pineapple Express. The production tells the true story of the extraordinary volunteer rescue effort undertaken by Special Operations veterans, intelligence professionals, civilians and Afghan partners during the final 11 days before Kabul fell to the Taliban.

Working from living rooms, kitchens and makeshift command centers across America, these volunteers coordinated around the clock to rescue Afghan commandos, interpreters and families who had faithfully served alongside American forces and now faced almost certain death.

The play is not political. It is deeply personal. It explores courage under impossible circumstances, the burden of leadership, the bonds forged in combat and the lifelong responsibility many veterans feel toward those with whom they served. Rather than debating policy, it tells the human story of promises kept despite overwhelming odds.

Following each performance, audiences will have an opportunity to participate in a discussion with members of the production team and veterans, providing additional insight into both the events themselves and their lasting impact.

Why Chapter LX Is Hosting This Event

The Special Forces Association exists to preserve the heritage, values and brotherhood of the Green Beret community while supporting veterans, active-duty Special Forces soldiers and their families.

Chapter LX has long believed that preserving history is one of its most important responsibilities. Future generations deserve to understand not only what America’s Special Forces accomplished on distant battlefields, but also the character, loyalty and sacrifice that define those who wear the Green Beret. Hosting 11 Days fulfills that mission.

The play reminds us that military service does not always end when the mission officially concludes. For many veterans, the commitment to those they served beside continues long after the headlines fade.

More Than a Military Story

Although veterans will recognize many of the emotions portrayed on stage, this production is equally important for civilians.

Most Americans know only fragments of what occurred during the final evacuation from Afghanistan. News reports captured the crowds, the uncertainty and the tragedy at Abbey Gate, but they could not fully convey the courage, heartbreak and determination of those working desperately behind the scenes to save lives.

This performance offers audiences an opportunity to experience those events through the voices of the people who lived them.

It also serves as a bridge between the military and civilian communities. By hearing these stories firsthand, citizens gain a deeper appreciation for the cost of service and the enduring bonds that exist between American soldiers and the allies who stood beside them.

An Evening Worth Experiencing

Whether you served in uniform, have family members who did or simply wish to better understand one of the defining moments of recent American history, 11 Days: The Story of Operation Pineapple Express is an unforgettable experience.

Some stories entertain. Others educate. The best stories remind us who we are. This is one of those stories.

Seats are expected to fill quickly. Reserve your tickets early and join the Special Forces Association Chapter LX for this remarkable presentation of courage, loyalty, sacrifice and hope.

Performances are at 7 p.m. on August 28 and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on August 29. For ticket purchases, visit https://tfpineapple.org/events/.