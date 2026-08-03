Craig Beckinger, founder and CEO of An ABC Event Inc., has been named the 2026 Blood Cancer United All Star Visionary of the Year after leading a 10-week campaign that raised more than $180,000 for blood cancer research and patient support. For Beckinger, a blood cancer survivor, the achievement carries deep personal meaning.

“Raising more than $180,000 means far more to me than reaching a fundraising goal,” he said. “As a blood cancer survivor, every dollar represents hope for someone hearing the words, ‘You have cancer.’”





Beckinger dedicated the campaign to the memory of Jill Jofko, his manager during his 2023 Visionary campaign. “Because of our community’s generosity, we have the opportunity to link a Blood Cancer United-funded research portfolio in her memory,” he said. “Knowing her legacy will continue helping future patients is one of the greatest gifts this campaign could have given.”

His path to becoming a Visionary began years earlier. Beckinger said it started at a South Tampa Chamber of Commerce luncheon where he first heard about the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s work and knew immediately that he wanted to be involved.





In 2023, with an incredible team, Beckinger raised more than $157,000. Being invited back as an All Star in 2026 gave him another opportunity to serve, and together with the community he raised more than $180,000. In total, Beckinger raised an amazing $337,000 across two campaigns.

“If there’s one thing I’m most proud of, it’s not the amount we raised — it’s the hope we created together,” said Beckinger.





Beckinger’s 2026 campaign featured a series of community events, from fashion shows and bingo fundraisers to raffles and popups. “Every event reached a different audience and brought new people into the mission,” he said. The Grand Finale drew more than 300 attendees. “Looking around the room, I was overwhelmed with gratitude. Together, we didn’t just raise money — we raised hope.”

The campaign’s intensity was one of its biggest challenges. “There simply weren’t enough hours in the day,” he said. Still, he learned that “people genuinely want to help when they’re given the opportunity.”





Beckinger credits innovation and partnerships for the campaign’s success. “We focused on creating experiences that inspired participation,” he said. “Innovation isn’t just about finding new ways to raise money — it’s about finding new ways to inspire people to care.”

He said he measures success by impact, not titles. “You don’t have to change the whole world — you just have to change someone’s world,” said Beckinger. “That’s how I want to live my life — making a difference, one person at a time.”