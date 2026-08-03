By Olivia Clark

Whether someone is a former high school athlete, a weekend basketball enthusiast or simply looking for a new way to stay active, the Campo Family YMCA’s Adult Basketball League offers an opportunity to get back on the court while building friendships and living a healthier lifestyle.

Registration is open for the league, which welcomes adults ages 18 and older. The summer season runs from now through Thursday, September 17, with games played on Wednesday or Thursday evenings. Players can register with a full team or sign up individually as free agents and be placed on a team.

According to Zach Murphy, regional sports director for the Tampa YMCA, the organization’s commitment to serving the community continues to drive its adult sports programming.

“We continuously find inspiration through our mission to positively impact our community by providing quality programs which build a healthy spirit, mind and body,” said Murphy.

The league is designed to provide an enjoyable experience for participants of every skill level. Whether someone played competitively years ago or has never participated in an organized basketball league, the YMCA strives to create an environment where everyone feels welcome.

“Adult sports at the Y are open to all players of different experience levels,” said Murphy. “Whether you played competitively growing up, just like to have fun or want to try a new sport all together, there’s a spot for you in our leagues.”

Beyond the competition, Murphy said the league provides valuable opportunities for participants to improve their health while strengthening connections within the community.

“The main benefits of participating in an adult league are to stay fit, make new friends, develop existing relationships and lead a healthy lifestyle,” said Murphy.

This season, the YMCA expects to field 20-24 teams across its adult sports offerings, including the 18-and-older basketball league, 35-and-older basketball league and adult volleyball league. At the conclusion of each season, the top teams compete in a playoff tournament, with champions receiving medals or trophies. Individual basketball players who lead the league in points, rebounds and three-pointers are also recognized with special awards.

For anyone considering joining but feeling uncertain, Murphy offers simple advice.

“There’s only one way to find out if you’ll enjoy something, and that’s by diving right in,” said Murphy.

To learn more or register, visit www.tampaymca.org or call 813-684-1371.