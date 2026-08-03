Angel Foundation FL is proud to announce its 20th annual Evening of Hope Gala, taking place on Friday, October 9, at The Regent, located at 6437 Watson Rd. in Riverview. This milestone event celebrates two decades of compassion, hope and community support while raising critical funds to assist local families facing life-threatening illnesses such as cancer and other catastrophic events that create unexpected financial hardship.

For the past 20 years, Angel Foundation FL has been a beacon of hope for families throughout Eastern Hillsborough County and the Greater Tampa Bay area. Through the generosity of donors, sponsors, volunteers and community partners, the foundation has provided financial assistance and compassionate support to families during some of life’s most difficult moments, ensuring they can focus on healing instead of financial stress.

Guests will enjoy an elegant evening featuring a gourmet dinner, live entertainment, inspiring stories of hope, exciting live and silent auctions and special recognition of the individuals, businesses and community partners whose generosity has helped the foundation impact countless lives over the past two decades.

“This 20th anniversary is more than a celebration of our history — it’s a celebration of every family we’ve had the privilege to serve and every supporter who has made our mission possible,” said Liz Brewer, CEO of Angel Foundation FL and founder of the Foundation Angel Program. “Together, we continue to bring hope, healing and financial relief to families when they need it most. Every ticket purchased, every sponsorship secured and every donation made helps us continue lifting up families in crisis throughout our community.”

Angel Foundation FL extends its sincere gratitude to its presenting sponsor, HCA Florida Brandon Hospital, for its continued support of the 20th annual Evening of Hope Gala.

Its long-standing partnership and commitment to the foundation’s mission help make this signature community event possible, ensuring that more families receive the financial assistance, compassion and hope they need during life’s most difficult moments.

Proceeds from the Evening of Hope Gala directly benefit Angel Foundation FL’s programs, allowing the organization to continue providing emergency financial assistance and compassionate support to families facing life-threatening illnesses such as cancer and other catastrophic events that place an overwhelming financial burden on their households.

Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are now available. Community members, businesses, and organizations are invited to join this unforgettable evening of inspiration, celebration and generosity while helping ensure Angel Foundation FL can continue serving local families for generations to come.

For more information about Angel Foundation FL, visit https://angelfoundationfl.com/.