David McCullum has been volunteering for over 12 years at Bloomingdale High School as a public address announcer. He was dubbed the ‘Voice of Bloomingdale Athletics’ by Sara Bogue, former assistant principal of Athletics at the school and now Hillsborough County director of athletics for middle and high schools.

Bogue nominated McCollum for the Dorothy W. Brunson Special Service Award, which he was recognized for at the Florida Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association’s (FIAAA) 48th annual Conference Awards Banquet and Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. The event was held at the Embassy Suites by Hilton in Orlando on May 3.

“I nominated Dave for his dedication and selfless service to Bloomingdale High School,” said Bogue. “For more than a decade, he has volunteered countless hours supporting our band and color guard, announcing football, soccer, basketball, flag football, track meets and countless other events. He is always the first to step in when help is needed, often solving problems behind the scenes to keep events running smoothly. Dave has become much more than a volunteer — he is the Voice of Bloomingdale and an irreplaceable part of the Bloomingdale community.”

He was awarded for his years of service at multiple sporting events, including soccer, football, flag football and basketball.

“I enjoy announcing the senior nights for soccer, football, basketball and girls flag football, and the kids are excited for me to read off the scripts they write out acknowledging their achievements,” said McCollum.

The PA announcer started volunteering in August 2014 with the girls soccer team and announced boys soccer at the same time, which he continues to this day.

He also announced for varsity football from August 2019 to present, girls flag football from March 2015 to present, junior varsity football from September 2015 to present and boys and girls basketball from November 2022 to present. He also announced a baseball game as a substitute for the main announcer in 2024 when asked by the head coach.

“I have no favorite sport to announce,” said McCollum. “I do it for the student athletes, to make a memorable game day experience for all who play and attend athletic events at Bloomingdale Senior High School.”