The registration process is underway for the Tampa Bay Active Life Games. Organized by Hillsborough County Parks & Recreation, this annual event is held to promote physical and mental fitness among adults ages 50 and older in the Tampa Bay area.

“Exercise is great for the body and mind and is particularly important as we age,” said Todd Pratt, media relations strategist.

Over the span of two weeks, participants will compete in 17 activities through friendly competitions, including track and field and pickleball. In addition to the games’ longstanding favorites, this year’s event introduces two new activities, team bowling and 3-on-3 basketball.

“I am really excited to see how the new team events run. I love the idea of promoting teamwork and unity among all age groups for a common goal. I know these team events will also be a great way to give our participants a chance to make new friends,” said Jackson Cabana, an assistant recreation program supervisor.

The competition’s opening ceremony will take place on September 28 at Barksdale Senior Center. The games will conclude with the closing ceremony on Friday, October 9, at Northdale Recreation Center, celebrating the efforts and achievements of the competitors. Between these dates, the individual events will take place at several locations across the Tampa Bay area.

In addition to promoting a healthy lifestyle in the Tampa Bay area, this event also serves as a regional qualifier for the Florida Senior Games. This year, the Florida Senior Games will happen from Saturday, December 5, through Sunday, December 13, in Pasco County, uniting participants from across the state.

To participate in the games, each competitor is required to pay a $35 registration fee, which allows access to multiple events. Registration is open now and will remain open until Monday, September 7, for those interested in participating.

To register and learn more about the Tampa Bay Active Life Games, visit https://hcfl.gov/residents/seniors/recreation-and-meals/tampa-bay-active-life-games.