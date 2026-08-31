By Srishti Tripathi

A long-standing staple in the local creative scene, Art Monkey is officially taking its signature flair poolside with its newest expansion: Art Monkey at The Aquatic Club Café.

At its main studio, located in Park Square at 16132 Churchview Dr. in Lithia, Art Monkey is best known as a walk-in pottery painting space where neighbors gather to paint ceramics, host events or enjoy coffee and sweet treats. For owner Jennifer Riggs, venturing into food service at the pool felt like a natural next step for the brand.

“For nearly two years, we had expressed interest in operating the cafe because we felt it was an opportunity to provide something the community had been missing,” Riggs said. “While pottery is our creative outlet, cool treats have a way of bringing people together as well. We wanted to create a welcoming space where FishHawk families could grab a great meal, cool off with a treat, and enjoy their time at the pool without having to leave the community.”

Located inside the FishHawk Ranch Aquatic Club at 15719 Fishhawk Ridge Dr. in Lithia, the newly refreshed cafe promises “good food, good vibes and cool drinks.” The menu features casual dining staples like burgers, hot dogs, pizza and fresh chips and salsa from the locally owned Salsa Nation. For poolside refreshers, guests can pick up custom-made açaí bowls, Italian ice, novelties, flavored lemonades and iced lattes.

“Our goal was to offer something for everyone,” Riggs explained. “Some early favorites have been our made-to-order açaí bowls, our grilled burgers and our refreshing, flavored lemonades — perfect for a hot Florida afternoon by the pool.”

Access to the Aquatic Club Café is exclusive to FishHawk Ranch residents with valid community access cards and their invited guests. Operating hours run Monday through Thursday from 12 Noon-5 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m.-6 p.m., weather permitting.

For Riggs, the new venture is ultimately about fostering neighborhood connection.

“We want it to be another place where neighbors connect, families make memories and residents can enjoy quality food at reasonable prices while spending the day together,” she shared.

To learn more about studio events or cafe updates, visit www.artmonkeyemporium.com or follow them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/artmonkeyemporium.