Tom Quigley is the co-owner of FishHawk’s newest addition, Chill Cawfee & Quigs Kava Lounge, along with his wife, Lisa, and their son, Hunter. The popular coffee — or ‘cawfee,’ as the family likes to say — shop first opened in 2020 with a simple goal: to create a warm, comfortable place where people could gather, relax and feel at home.

“We started Chill Cawfee to bring neighbors together,” Quigley said. “Our original location was in Valrico, and then we opened a second location in Riverview. As time went on, we realized we needed to be closer to home, so we moved the two locations into one location in FishHawk. It’s close to home for us and the community that makes up our neighbors.”

The new FishHawk location reflects that same mission, offering more than just coffee and pastries. For the Quigley family, Chill Cawfee is meant to feel like an extension of their living room — a welcoming space where longtime customers, new visitors, families, students and friends can sit down, connect and enjoy a slower moment in the middle of a busy day.

The new location gives the family a chance to bring together all the things customers enjoyed about the Valrico and Riverview shops while adding fresh menu items and more room for people to linger. Guests can choose from coffee drinks, espresso-based favorites, teas and light food options, making Chill Cawfee a place that works just as well for a morning pick-me-up as it does for an afternoon break. For those feeling a little more adventurous, the shop also offers kava drinks, which have become a popular nonalcoholic option for people looking for something different in a social setting. Kava is traditionally made from the root of a South Pacific plant and is often associated with relaxation and conversation.

“A lot of our clients are moving away from drinking alcohol but still want to have something that relaxes them, so we offer our kava and teas,” Quigley said.

That mix of coffeehouse comfort and laid-back lounge atmosphere is exactly what the family hopes will make Chill Cawfee feel like a neighborhood gathering place.

Chill Cawfee also offers weekly events that offer a little something for everyone in the family. With networking events, game nights and open-mic poetry nights, guests have a variety to choose from during weekdays or weekends.

“We want there to be something for everyone, and that is why we offer so many different events,” Quigley said. “We invite the community to come and have a seat in our living room.”

If you would like to learn more about Chill Cawfee or attend one of its events, you can visit its website at www.chillcawfee.com. The ‘cawfee’ shop is located at 16741 FishHawk Blvd. in Lithia.