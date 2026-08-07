Annual Black Cat 5K Fun Run Benefitting A Kitten Place

Animal lovers are invited to lace up their sneakers and make a lifesaving difference at the sixth annual Black Cat 5K Fun Run, presented by The Fuddy Fund and benefiting A Kitten Place, a local nonprofit rescue dedicated to saving homeless cats and kittens throughout the Tampa Bay area.

The untimed 5K fun run and 1-mile walk will take place on Saturday, October 24, in the Twin Lakes neighborhood at 3002 Beaver Pond Trail in Valrico, bringing together runners, walkers, families and animal lovers for a morning of fun while raising funds for cats in need.

This year’s event has an exciting new focus: fundraising through teams and individual participants. Organizers hope to expand the event’s impact by encouraging supporters to create fundraising teams, invite friends and family to donate, and compete for fun prizes along the way. Registration is now open, and early-bird pricing is available through Sunday, August 23. For registration, fundraising information, sponsorship opportunities or more information about A Kitten Place, visit https://akittenplace.org/events/.

CARE Bingo Fundraiser

Join Critter Adoption and Rescue Effort (CARE) at Sunset Bar & Grill at Little Harbor for a bingo fundraiser on Monday, August 10, starting at 7 p.m. Come early to save your table, buy your cards and order food and drinks.

Reservations are recommended for parties of six or more, contact Sunset Bar & Grill directly at 813-607-2900 or through its website, www.sunsetgrillfl.com. Along with bingo, there will be raffle prizes and a 50/50 drawing. Sunset Bar & Grill is located at 602 Bahia Del Sol in Ruskin.

Christmas Tree & Wreath Pre-Sale

Nativity Youth Ministry and Mother Seton Council 6724 of the Knights of Columbus have launched their second annual Christmas Tree & Wreath Pre-Sale Fundraiser, with proceeds benefiting local charities and youth programs.

Advance orders are now being accepted for the better-quality Fraser fir Christmas trees and 28-inch decorated wreaths that were popular last year. Pickup begins on Black Friday, November 27, at Nativity Catholic Church’s Novemberfest field, located at 705 E. Brandon Blvd. in Brandon.

This year’s supply is limited to 205 trees and 100 wreaths. Orders can be placed at www.nativitychristmasstore.com; customers who order by August 31 will save $7 on a 6 to 7-foot tree, $8 on a 7 to 8-foot tree and $10 on an 8 to 9-foot tree.

South Bay Genealogical Society Meeting

The September South Bay Genealogical Society Meeting will be held at the South Hillsborough Elks Lodge No. 2672, located at 1630 S. U.S. 41 in Ruskin, on Tuesday, September 15. Beginning at 10:30 a.m., there will be an optional roundtable discussion, followed by a sit-down luncheon at 12 Noon. Following the luncheon at 1 p.m., the guest speaker will be Drew Smith, a favorite of everyone! Smith’s presentation will be ‘Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Genealogy.’

The cost is $18 per person, which includes the meal and presentation. For reservations and meal choice, please call Vicki at 360-608-1647.

Revival Night

Join South Bay Church, located at 13498 U.S. 301 S. in Riverview, for a powerful night of worship, prayer and a life-giving message as attendees seek God’s presence together. It’s going to be an amazing night for the community, and South Bay Church is excited to welcome guest speaker Chuck Ammons from Overflow Church.

Dinner is available for purchase for $5 per person. Times are 5:30-6:30 p.m. for food and fellowship, followed by worship and message from 6:30-8:30 p.m.