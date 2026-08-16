Annual Black Cat 5K Fun Run Benefitting A Kitten Place

Animal lovers are invited to lace up their sneakers and make a lifesaving difference at the sixth annual Black Cat 5K Fun Run, presented by The Fuddy Fund and benefiting A Kitten Place, a local nonprofit rescue dedicated to saving homeless cats and kittens throughout the Tampa Bay area.

The untimed 5K fun run and 1-mile walk will take place on Saturday, October 24, in the Twin Lakes neighborhood at 3002 Beaver Pond Trail in Valrico, bringing together runners, walkers, families and animal lovers for a morning of fun while raising funds for cats in need.

This year’s event has an exciting new focus: fundraising through teams and individual participants. Organizers hope to expand the event’s impact by encouraging supporters to create fundraising teams, invite friends and family to donate, and compete for fun prizes along the way. Registration is now open, and early-bird pricing is available through Sunday, August 23.

For registration, fundraising information, sponsorship opportunities or more information about A Kitten Place, visit https://akittenplace.org/events/.

Gowns For Girls Pop-up Boutique

Gowns for Girls, a nonprofit which provides homecoming and prom dresses to high school girls for their high school dances, is hosting a homecoming pop-up boutique. The event will be held at King High School, located at 6815 N. 56th St. in Tampa, on Saturday, September 19 and 26 and Saturday, October 3 and 17, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. High school students from across Hillsborough County can shop for free with their ID to find that perfect dress.

To find out more about Gowns for Girls visit its website at www.gownsforgirls.org.

Girl Scout And Seeds Of Hope Back-to-school Supplies Drive

Fossil Valley Girl Scout Troop 33521 is partnering with Seeds of Hope to help local children prepare for the upcoming school year through the organization’s annual backpack drive.

Beginning this month, Girl Scouts are encouraging families, community members, local businesses and organizations to join them in collecting new, good-quality backpacks and essential school supplies for children in need. Donors can participate in several ways, including purchasing needed items through the Seeds of Hope Amazon and Walmart wish lists at www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/10LR41TQN5BI2/ref=hz_ls_biz_ex and www.walmart.com/lists/wishlist/e00b868c-cac9-4d6b-9d94-25619aa76525.

Seeds of Hope encourages donors to choose good-quality backpacks that can withstand the demands of the school year, helping ensure that children receive supplies that are both useful and durable.

Pioneers And Cowhunters Homeschool Day

Come to the Pioneers and Cowhunters Homeschool Day on Friday, September 18, at Cracker Country, located at the Florida State Fairgrounds at 4800 U.S. 301 N. in Tampa. Discover what life would have been like for a child growing up in a Florida farming and ranching community over 100 years ago. Educators in historic dress will welcome guests to authentic structures. Students will learn cowhunter skills, like how to read cattle brands and what to pack for a cattle drive.

Visit https://floridastatefairgrounds.com/event/cracker-country-homeschool-day-pioneers-cowhunters/ for more information.

Beth Israel Sisterhood Learn About Self-care Techniques and Meditation

On Tuesday, September 1, at 1 p.m., Beth Israel‘s Sisterhood will present a program on selfcare and meditation in its social hall, located at 1115 E. Del Webb Blvd. in Sun City Center. The presenter, Jeanne Shanin, is an expert in holistic wellness, senior health care and chair yoga, as well as meditation. Refreshments will be served.

For information on this informative and beneficial event or to join Sisterhood, contact Donna at sisterhood@jcscc.org. Joining Sisterhood is a great way to meet other women and share fun times while watching, and participating in, interesting programs.