The Florida Orchestra (TFO) kicks off its 59th season with two live orchestra pop culture experiences: Steve Hackman’s Taylor Swift: The Symphony Era, followed the next weekend by Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl in concert live to film, all at the Mahaffey Theater, located at 400 First St. S. in St. Petersburg.

Swifties already know every word. Now they can hear Taylor Swift songs transformed. Created and conducted by Hackman,Taylor Swift: The Symphony Era will span Swift’s storied catalog with songs from across her musical eras such as “Love Story,” “You Belong with Me” and “The Fate of Ophelia.” This isn’t a tribute concert. It’s a completely original experience that draws unexpected comparisons between songs and unearths new musical Easter eggs, promising to keep even the most dedicated Swifties on their toes. Four vocalists and band join the orchestra.

A composer, conductor and producer, Hackman has built a national reputation for his genre-defying productions that blend popular music with the power of a symphony orchestra — ranging from Brahms X Radiohead to Beethoven X Beyonce, Beethoven X Coldplay and Tchaikovsky X Drake.

The adventure continues the following weekend with Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl in concert. Audiences will experience the entire blockbuster film on the big screen while The Florida Orchestra performs Klaus Badelt and Hans Zimmer’s score live to film.

The September 19 performance falls on International Talk Like a Pirate Day, a tradition celebrated with plenty of revelry in honor of Tampa Bay’s pirate heritage. Pirate attire is encouraged at both film concerts.

Oscar and Grammy Award-winning composer Zimmer and his production team have scored each Pirates of the Caribbean adventure for the franchise. Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl is based on the attraction at Disney Parks and is the first installment of the film series. Set in the 18th century, the swashbuckling adventure follows the roguish Captain Jack Sparrow as he teams up with blacksmith Will Turner to rescue Elizabeth Swann from the cursed crew of the stolen Black Pearl. Led by the cunning Captain Barbossa, the undead pirates are bound by an ancient curse, setting the stage or a thrilling tale of danger, mystery and high-seas adventure.

Steve Hackman’s Taylor Swift: The Symphony Era will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 12, and features a chorus of The Master Chorale of Tampa Bay. Tickets start at $38 (all fees included).

Please note: Taylor Swift will not appear at this performance. This event is fan-sponsored and not endorsed by or in any way affiliated with TAS Rights Management, Taylor Swift or their affiliated entities.

Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl in concert features a chorus of The Master Chorale of Tampa Bay and will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, September 18, and 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 19. Tickets start at $28 (all fees included). Presentation licensed by Disney Concerts. All rights reserved.

Tickets for both concerts are on sale now at https://floridaorchestra.org/ or by calling the ticket center at 727-892-3337.

The Florida Orchestra will perform nearly 100 concerts this season in venues throughout Tampa Bay, including a wide range of classical, popular and family-friendly music. Music Director Michael Francis launches The Florida Orchestra’s premier Hough Family Foundation Masterworks series with Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture on Friday and Sunday, October 2 and 4, at the Mahaffey Theater. The Raymond James Pops series opens on Friday and Saturday, October 9-10, with Revolution: The Music of The Beatles at the Straz Center and Mahaffey Theater. Led by resident conductor Chelsea Gallo, the Morning Matinees series kicks off on Wednesday and Thursday, October 7-8, at Ruth Eckerd Hall and the Mahaffey Theater.

For the full 2026-27 calendar, visit https://floridaorchestra.org/events/.