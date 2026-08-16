The defending champions are ready to return to the pitch as Tampa Bay Sun FC has announced its 2026 fall season schedule, giving local soccer fans seven opportunities to cheer on Tampa Bay’s first professional women’s sports team at Suncoast Credit Union Field.

The 2026 Fall Season marks a unique chapter for the Gainbridge Super League as the league transitions to a spring-to-fall calendar beginning in 2027. The condensed ‘sprint’ season will feature just 14 regular-season matches, making every game critical in the race for the Players’ Shield. The top four teams in the standings will qualify for the playoffs, with semifinal matches scheduled for Saturday, December 5, and the league championship on Saturday, December 12.

The Sun begins the season with three consecutive road matches, having opened against Dallas Trinity FC on August 15 before traveling to face Sporting JAX on Saturday, August 22, and Carolina Ascent FC on Saturday, August 29.

Tampa Bay returns home on Saturday, September 12, for its highly anticipated home opener against Fort Lauderdale FC. The match also marks the first Florida Derby of the season, renewing an in-state rivalry that is expected to draw plenty of excitement from fans.

October brings another challenging stretch for the Sun. The team welcomes reigning Gainbridge Super League champion Lexington SC to Tampa on Sunday, October 4, before hosting Carolina Ascent FC on Saturday, October 10. Tampa Bay then heads back on the road for matches against Lexington SC on Saturday, October 17, and Brooklyn FC on Saturday, October 24.

The final month of the regular season could determine playoff positioning. The Sun will host DC Power FC on Sunday, November 1, before welcoming Dallas Trinity FC on Saturday, November 14, and Brooklyn FC on Saturday, November 21. Tampa Bay closes out the regular season at home on Saturday, November 28, against Sporting Club Jacksonville in what could be a pivotal match with postseason implications.

Founded as one of the league’s original eight clubs, Tampa Bay Sun FC made history as Tampa Bay’s first professional women’s sports franchise and captured the inaugural USL Super League championship in 2025. The league is now known as the Gainbridge Super League, with the Sun continuing to compete at the highest level of women’s professional soccer in the United States.

Beyond winning championships, the club’s mission is to build a locally rooted, nationally influential organization that empowers girls, elevates women and energizes the Tampa Bay community through the game of soccer.

Single-game tickets for the 2026 fall season, including the September 12 home opener, are now on sale. For more information and the complete schedule, visit www.tampabaysunfc.com.