Bikes For Christ is proud to announce it has been awarded a $10,000 grant from The Mabel & Ellsworth Simmons Charitable Foundation Inc. The funding will help support the organization’s ongoing program operations, allowing the nonprofit ministry to continue providing reliable transportation to individuals and families in need throughout the Tampa Bay region.

Founded in 2016, Bikes For Christ has become the premier provider of bicycle transportation to organizations serving those in need in parts of five counties. Working through a network of more than 200 partner organizations, schools, employers, social workers and community agencies, Bikes For Christ provides bicycles that help recipients travel to work, school, medical appointments and other essential destinations while sharing the love of Christ with every bicycle distributed.

The $10,000 grant will directly support the organization’s transportation ministry by helping fund bicycle repairs and refurbishments, replacement parts, safety equipment, distribution costs, community outreach and other essential program expenses. These resources ensure that donated bicycles are safe, dependable and ready to make an immediate difference in someone’s life.

“We are incredibly grateful to The Mabel & Ellsworth Simmons Charitable Foundation for believing in our mission,” said Pat Simmons, founder and president of Bikes For Christ. “Reliable transportation is one of the greatest barriers many people face when trying to improve their lives. This generous investment allows us to continue removing that barrier while sharing hope, encouragement and the love of Christ throughout our community.”

Since its founding, Bikes For Christ has distributed more than 3,000 bicycles to individuals in need and has partnered with over 200 organizations throughout the Tampa Bay area. The organization has earned recognition as Nonprofit of the Year from both the Plant City and Valrico FishHawk chambers of commerce, along with numerous community service awards recognizing its innovative approach to addressing transportation needs.

Every bicycle distributed represents more than transportation; it represents opportunity. Whether helping someone get to work, attend school, access health care or regain independence, each bicycle creates a pathway toward greater stability and self-sufficiency while opening the door to share the gospel message.

Bikes For Christ extends its sincere appreciation to The Mabel & Ellsworth Simmons Charitable Foundation for its generosity and commitment to strengthening communities through meaningful charitable investments. This partnership will help ensure that hundreds more individuals have access to dependable transportation and renewed hope in the months ahead.