No one wants an emergency to happen at their home or office. However, emergencies do happen, and when they do, it is important to have an experienced and professional team to bring your life, home or business back to normal as quickly as possible.

Restoration 1 of Tampa Bay has been serving the Hillsborough County community for 10 years. Since 2016, it has provided water damage restoration, mold remediation and fire damage cleanup services. Its team brings over 50 years of combined experience to the field.

Dave Adams, owner and general manager of Restoration 1 of Tampa Bay, strongly believes that restoration services should be people-focused. It treats its customers like neighbors because they truly are its neighbors.

Adams moved to Valrico in 1998 with his wife, Heidi, and his son, Zack. Heidi was pregnant with their youngest son, Sam, at the time. Both boys attended the University of Florida after graduating from Bloomingdale Senior High School. Adams has worked at both large corporations and small businesses over the years. When Sam left for college, Adams decided to fulfill his lifelong desire to own a community-based service company.

He founded Restoration 1 of Tampa Bay in July 2016. The company specializes in the remediation and restoration of residential and commercial properties damaged by water, fire, smoke or mold. Adams’ favorite part of his job is helping people who are often at a loss as to what to do.

“One of the first things people say when we arrive is, ‘I don’t know what to do. This has never happened before.’ I love helping people, guiding them through the process of mitigation and restoration,” Adams said.

Restoration 1 of Tampa Bay provides free estimates and recommends getting an assessment before contacting your insurance provider about a potential claim. It works directly with insurance companies, providing the necessary documentation and photos for the carrier to process your claim smoothly.

“When an insurance claim is filed, we provide comprehensive documentation, which includes the cause of loss, so our clients can get paid for their claims without a lot of hassle,” Adams explained.

Adams’ passion for serving the community has also led to the creation of two sister companies: Tam Bay Construction and Tam Bay ADA Renovations. Tam Bay Construction was born out of a desire to handle rebuilds for restoration clients. Tam Bay ADA Renovations was started after a friend needed help renovating a home following an unexpected disability.

To learn more about Restoration 1 of Tampa Bay’s services, visit its website at https://restoration1.com/tampa-bay. For more information about Tam Bay Construction or Tam Bay ADA Renovations, visit https://tambayconstruction.com/ and https://tambayada.com/, respectively.