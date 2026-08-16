Tampa Bay Water is accepting applications for its Water Conservation and Protection Grant Program. The program offers up to $50,000 in funding for local projects that help conserve water, protect drinking water sources and promote environmental stewardship throughout the region. Grants ranging from $2,000-$10,000 are available to community groups, nonprofits, schools and universities serving Hillsborough, Pinellas and Pasco counties.

“Big impacts often start with a simple idea,” said Malique Rankin, public communications specialist. “Through this grant program, we’re helping local organizations turn innovative ideas into projects that conserve water, protect our environment and strengthen our communities.”

Recent grant recipients have reached thousands of residents and students across the region through innovative projects that promote water conservation and environmental stewardship. Funded initiatives include interactive water education programs, citizen science opportunities, mobile exhibits, public art campaigns, kayak-based environmental learning experiences and community-led restoration efforts. These projects demonstrate how local organizations can make a meaningful impact in protecting the rivers, groundwater and ecosystems that support the Tampa Bay region’s drinking water supply.

Important Dates & Application Details:

The application period is open now.

The deadline to apply is Friday, November 13, by 5 p.m.

Grant recipients will be notified in December.

The grant period is from January through December 2027 (project implementation within that calendar year).

Why It Matters

Protecting drinking water resources requires a communitywide effort. Grant-funded projects help educate residents, restore natural habitats and encourage water-saving practices that benefit the region’s rivers, wetlands, aquifer and other critical water resources. With more than 2.6 million people relying on Tampa Bay Water’s regional system, local conservation and source water protection efforts play an important role in safeguarding the area’s drinking water supply for future generations.

How to Learn More & Apply

Interested applicants can download the application guide and submit proposals at www.tampabaywater.org/grant. Applicants are encouraged to review the program guide, prepare budget worksheets and submit applications online or via email as directed. Organizations are welcome to reach out to the grant program team for assistance or planning support before applying.