Brandon families now have even more opportunities to keep their children active, as i9 Sports has launched a variety of youth sports programs at High 5 Inc.

The new partnership brings weeknight and Saturday leagues, training sessions, clinics, camps, tournaments and other youth sports programming to High 5’s longtime community facility, located at 405 Beverly Blvd. in Brandon. Children can participate in basketball, volleyball, flag football and soccer while learning new skills in a fun, supportive environment.

The programs are designed to help young athletes build confidence, improve their athletic abilities and develop teamwork and sportsmanship while staying active. High 5 officials said the addition of i9 Sports programming complements the organization’s longstanding mission of providing quality recreational opportunities for local families.

High 5 Inc., formerly known as the Brandon Sports & Aquatic Center, has served the Brandon community since 1963. The nonprofit organization operates a full-day summer camp and after-school program for children ages 5-12, offering structured recreational activities in a safe, family-friendly setting.

With more than 5 million registrations nationwide, i9 Sports is the country’s largest multisport provider dedicated exclusively to community-based youth sports programs. The organization offers leagues, camps and clinics for children ages 3 and older, emphasizing age-appropriate instruction, fun and good sportsmanship. In addition to traditional leagues, i9 Sports also partners with Nike Kids Camps to offer multisport summer camps that introduce children ages 5-12 to a variety of sports while focusing on skill development and teamwork.

The new programs at High 5 provide Brandon-area families with convenient access to quality youth athletics in a welcoming community setting. Parents interested in learning more about available programs, schedules or registration can visit www.i9sports.com or contact the i9 Sports team directly with questions.

For more information about High 5 Inc., visit https://high5inc.org/.