By Ashley Craig, Navy Office of Community Outreach

Lt. Joel Walter, a native of Brandon, Florida, serves in the U.S. Navy at Strategic Weapons Facility Pacific (SWFPAC) at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor, Washington, homeport of West Coast ballistic-missile and guided-missile submarines.

Walter graduated from Brandon High School in 2004. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration in 2019 and a master’s degree in management in 2021, both from American Military University.

“Growing up playing sports in my hometown taught me teamwork, dedication and discipline,” Walter said. “This allows me to lead sailors in different dynamic environments.”

Walter joined the Navy 17 years ago and now serves as a weapons safety officer.

“I joined the Navy because I have multiple family members who have served in the military,” Walter said. “I have two grandfathers — one in the Army and one in the Merchant Marine — who served during World War II. My uncle served in the Army, and my dad served in the Air Force. I chose the Navy for the opportunities it offered, specifically with the submarine force.”

SWFPAC supports the nation’s strategic deterrence mission by assembling and deploying Trident II D5 missiles aboard ballistic-missile submarines while safeguarding strategic assets. The facility works with Marine Corps Security Forces Battalion Bangor to provide security.

Submarine support commands help ensure the Navy’s Pacific Submarine Force remains mission-ready to deter adversaries and defend the United States.

The Navy’s submarine force includes fast-attack, ballistic-missile and guided-missile submarines. Ballistic-missile submarines, known as ‘boomers,’ provide an undetectable platform for submarine-launched ballistic missiles and serve as a strategic deterrent.

As a member of the submarine force, Walter is part of a 126-year history of the Navy’s most versatile weapons platform, capable of defending America and its allies.

“I’m most proud of being selected for the Limited Duty Officer program,” Walter said. “It allowed me to serve as enlisted and then also as an officer. It wasn’t even a goal of mine until I was on my second tour. I had a lot of great officers who provided me with guidance to apply for the program.”

Walter also credited his family.

“I want to thank my wife, Melissa, and our children, Parker and Julianna, who have supported my Navy career,” Walter said. “I also thank my in-laws, Deb and Doug Hemer, for their support.”