The community is invited to take part in a historic and meaningful event as Veteran Community Services and Hillsborough County leaders dedicate the new Buffalo Soldiers Monument on Saturday, August 29, at 10 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park & Rear Admiral LeRoy Collins, Jr. Veterans Museum, located at 3602 N. U.S. 301 in Tampa.

The ceremony will begin in the park’s outdoor amphitheater and will be followed by the official unveiling of a large bronze monument honoring the legacy and service of the Buffalo Soldiers. The event is free and open to the public. Attendees will enjoy a memorable program featuring the National Association of Buffalo Soldiers & Troopers Motorcycle Club, Tampa Chapter; the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard and Mounted Patrol; and keynote remarks from retired Army Brig. Gen. Remo Butler. Following the unveiling, guests are invited to stay for light refreshments and fellowship. The park and its monuments will remain open until 5 p.m.

The Buffalo Soldiers trace their origins to 1866, when Congress authorized the creation of all-Black segregated units in the U.S. Army following the Civil War. Native American tribes are believed to have given these courageous troops the name ‘Buffalo Soldiers’ in recognition of their bravery and resilience. The soldiers played a vital role in protecting mail routes, building roads and other infrastructure, guarding national parks, providing border security and serving in numerous military campaigns.

The Buffalo Soldiers also have a unique connection to the Tampa Bay area. In 1898, members of these regiments camped on the outskirts of Tampa Heights while preparing for deployment to Cuba during the Spanish-American War. Although the final Buffalo Soldier units were disbanded in the 1950s following the desegregation of the U.S. military under President Harry S. Truman, their legacy continues to inspire generations. In 1992, President George H.W. Bush proclaimed the first National Buffalo Soldiers Day in recognition of their outstanding service and sacrifice.

Community members are encouraged to attend this special dedication and help celebrate the enduring legacy of these American heroes.

For more information, call Hillsborough County Veteran Community Services at 813-635-8316 or visit https://hcfl.gov/veterans.