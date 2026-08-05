By Zofia Osterman

After nearly three decades of service in the U.S. Army, retired Col. Bradley Osterman has traded flying helicopters for helping families achieve the dream of homeownership. As a loan officer with Cornerstone First Mortgage, Osterman brings the same dedication, precision and commitment that defined his military career to every client he serves.

During his 28-year Army career, Osterman flew helicopters with the elite 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment, better known as the Night Stalkers. Reflecting on his years of service, he credits the military with shaping both his character and his approach to business.

“My military service taught me discipline, commitment and attention to detail,” Osterman said. “In aviation, numbers matter, and the same is true in mortgage lending. It also taught me to look beyond the easy solution, solve difficult problems and keep working until the mission is accomplished.”

His transition into the mortgage industry came thanks to another military veteran who recognized his strengths and encouraged him to pursue a new mission: helping families buy homes. After gaining valuable experience in the industry, Osterman joined Cornerstone First Mortgage because of its culture, competitive lending products and flexibility to serve a wide range of borrowers.

For military families, Osterman offers more than mortgage expertise — he offers firsthand experience. Having completed more than 18 permanent changes of station during his Army career, he understands the unique challenges military families face when relocating, retiring or purchasing a home.

“My Family and I have lived that life,” he said. “We know what military families are going through because we’ve been there ourselves.”

A FishHawk resident for more than 15 years, Osterman is passionate about serving the community he proudly calls home. Whether assisting first-time homebuyers, military families, investors or those purchasing vacation homes, he provides personalized guidance and lending solutions tailored to each client’s needs. Through Cornerstone First Mortgage, he is also licensed to lend in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., making him a valuable resource for military members relocating across the country.

Working primarily from his home office, Osterman meets clients wherever it is most convenient and offers a secure online mortgage portal for a smooth lending experience. Known on social media as ‘The Mortgage Colonel,’ he is committed to educating and connecting with the community both online and in person.

For more information, contact Osterman at 813-582-7884, email bosterman@cfmtg.com, visit https://cfmtg.com/bosterman/ or follow @themortgagecolonel on Instagram.