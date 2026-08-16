Families looking for a meaningful way to make a difference are invited to attend the Heifer Living Gift Market at the First Presbyterian Church of Brandon, where every donation helps provide struggling families around the world with the tools they need to build a better future.

The free community event will take place on Sunday, September 20, immediately following the church’s worship service in Mauldin Hall at First Presbyterian Church of Brandon, located at 121 Carver Ave. in Brandon. The public is invited to enjoy brunch, browse interactive exhibits, participate in live and silent auctions and discover how a simple gift can create lasting change.

Unlike traditional charitable giving, the Heifer Living Gift Market allows visitors to ‘purchase’ animals or shares of animals — including goats, chickens, cows, pigs, bees and even water buffalo — that are provided to families in need through Heifer International. Donations also support educational opportunities, such as the ‘Send a Girl to School’ program. Each gift includes education and training, empowering recipients to become self-reliant rather than dependent on aid.

Heifer International’s unique “pass on the gift” model encourages each recipient to share the first offspring of their animal, along with the knowledge of how to care for it, with another family in need. This creates a ripple effect that helps entire communities improve their quality of life while expanding hope from one family to the next.

Visitors will find booths highlighting each giving opportunity, handmade items created by the church’s crafters available for purchase and opportunities to bid on gift baskets and other auction items. Every dollar raised benefits Heifer International’s programs worldwide.

For those searching for an alternative Christmas or other holiday gift, donors receive a special honor card that can be presented to a loved one, letting them know a life-changing gift was made in their name.

Whether attending for the food, the fellowship, the auctions or the opportunity to help others, the organizers hope the community will come together to support families striving for a brighter future.

For more information, contact First Presbyterian Church of Brandon at 813-689-4597 or visit https://fpcbrandon.org/. Additional information about Heifer International is available at www.heifer.org.