The yearlong celebration of America’s 250th anniversary continues Labor Day Weekend as the Tampa Bay Rodeo & Family Festival makes its first-ever Labor Day Weekend appearance on Friday and Saturday, September 4-5, at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds, located at 215 Sydney Washer Rd. in Dover. After July’s sold-out Tampa Bay Rodeo, fans asked for another opportunity to experience Florida’s Hottest Show on Dirt — and organizers listened.

The Labor Day weekend event features two action-packed nights of full rodeo competition where the region’s top cowboys and cowgirls will battle it out in bull riding, bronco busting, barrel racing, calf roping and more.

Continuing its yearlong celebration of America’s 250th, the Tampa Bay Rodeo is proud to work with Wounded Warrior Project to create a memorable Labor Day weekend for wounded veterans and their families. The rodeo’s stirring opening ceremony will pay tribute to the brave men and women of the U.S. military with mounted cowgirls carrying American flags, a moving musical salute and special recognition of veterans in attendance.

As part of its military appreciation initiative, the Tampa Bay Rodeo is providing complimentary tickets to personnel from MacDill Air Force Base, the Florida National Guard, the United States Air Force Recruiting Center and the Veterans Art Center Tampa Bay. Representatives from the Florida National Guard and the United States Air Force Recruiting Center will also be on-site throughout the weekend to connect with guests and share information about their organizations.

Guests can arrive early to enjoy the Family Festival featuring live music by Noah Hunton in the Busch Light Beer Barn, delicious food, mechanical bull rides, ax throwing, giant inflatable slides, military vehicle displays and a spectacular 110-foot patriotic American flag slide.

Fans looking for the best view can upgrade to the reserved seating area, featuring premium seating closest to the bucking chutes, access to a private bar, private restrooms, complimentary snacks, added security and a designated nonsmoking area.

Gates open at 4:30 p.m., live music begins at 5:45 p.m. and the rodeo starts at 7:30 p.m. The event will take place rain or shine. For more information and tickets, visit https://tamparodeo.com/.