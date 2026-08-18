Beginning as early as Wednesday, August 19, South Hillsborough Pipeline construction crews will begin building an access road in the TECO easement near the FishHawk Sports Complex at 16112 FishHawk Blvd. in Lithia. Residents can expect to see construction vehicles and heavy equipment using the sports complex entry and exit. The access road will extend approximately 900 feet west from the sports complex entry road.

Important note: This access road is considered a construction zone, and access is restricted. Parents and guardians should encourage children to steer clear of the construction areas.

Once the access road is built, crews will begin clearing trees and shrubbery from the permanent construction easement that extends north of the TECO easement. Crews will also install a tunnel pit near the sidewalk on the north side of the power line easement. Flaggers will be on hand to stop pedestrians and bicyclists when heavy equipment must pass over the sidewalk.

For more information on the South Hillsborough Pipeline project, visit https://southhillsboroughpipeline.com/.