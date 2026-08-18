From upscale dining to a patio bar, Winthrop, a master-planned community located in Riverview, has over a dozen restaurants, bars, bakeries and cafes. Family-owned and operated by its founders, John and Kay Sullivan, who live in the town center, Winthrop has small-town charm and a focus on fostering community.

Winthrop is hosting Winthrop Restaurant Week to showcase its restaurants to the community. The restaurant week is from Thursday, September 17, through Sunday, September 27. Participating restaurants include Acropolis Greek Taverna, Cappy’s Pizzeria, Cali Brandon, Donovan’s Meatery, Himes Breakfast House, Tutto Tavola and Longshots Sports Bar.

Each restaurant will have a special restaurant week menu. Restaurant guests can order from a restaurant’s regular menu, but they will have items to choose from that are unique for restaurant week. Some restaurants will have a prix fixe restaurant week menu, allowing guests to order an appetizer, a main entree and a dessert for a set price. Other restaurants will feature items on the menu that are only available during restaurant week.

Of the seven restaurants being showcased, the longest-opened restaurant is Acropolis, which has been in Winthrop for 17 years. The newest restaurant is Longshots Sports Bar, which just opened.

Restaurant week organizer Sarah Sullivan Xiong said it is the perfect time to try a restaurant for the first time or visit one that you know and love.

“Restaurant week is a special occasion to highlight the amazing restaurants at Winthrop. We’re particularly proud that we have so many family-run and locally run businesses and restaurants, which is not the case everywhere in the Brandon suburbs,” Xiong said.

John is excited about Winthrop Restaurant Week’s potential for building community.

“It’s been done and been very successful in larger cities, but this is definitely a first in Riverview. We’re really excited to see the ground swell and see how it works out this year. It can grow. But, unless you start, you don’t know. Some people say, what’s the best time to plant a tree? It was 20 years ago. What’s the next best time to plant a tree? Today. So, we’re planting it today,” Sullivan said.

The community growth from the event is already happening because of the connections being made between the restaurants.

“The restaurants are coming together in a collaborative way. It is already building a strong sense of community amongst the business owners,” Xiong said.

Tutto Tavola owner Luigi Cavallaro said he is looking forward to the event. Tutto Tavola opened in Winthrop in January.

“It’s a great way to showcase Winthrop restaurants. It’s going to be a great event,” Cavallaro said. “I love being in Winthrop because of the community. It’s like a little village of its own,” he added.

During Winthrop Restaurant Week, the restaurants are also giving away thousands of dollars in gift cards and other promotions. Sign up for the Winthrop newsletter at https://winthropfl.com/ and follow @WinthropFL on social media to participate in the many giveaways happening before and during Winthrop Restaurant Week. Visit WinthropFL.com/RestaurantWeek for more information.