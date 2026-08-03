Pipeline construction on Victoria Street is now east of Brandon High School, and Victoria Street is closed to through traffic from Meade Street to North Parsons Avenue. On Monday, August 3, Brandon High School’s student lot and teacher lot will be open, but students, faculty and visitors should access the school from the west using Limona Road and Meade Street.

A temporary drivable surface will be in place on Victoria Street until paving occurs. Motorists should allow extra drive time and expect delays. When school resumes, students who walk or ride bicycles from east of the school should use the existing sidewalk on the south side of Victoria Street between Brandon High School and North Kings Avenue. Fence panels will be installed between the existing sidewalk and the work area to provide safe passage.

Open-trench construction on Victoria Street will continue eastward Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m.-6 p.m. over the next few months. North Kings Avenue is currently closed at Victoria Street. North Knights Avenue and North Moon Avenue will be accessible for local traffic only until active construction approaches. At that time, these intersections will be closed at Victoria Street as pipeline construction crosses them.

Please use caution when driving, biking or walking in the area. For more information, please visit https://southhillsboroughpipeline.com/.