Rock Orchestra by Candlelight is far more than a traditional concert — it’s a theatrical, immersive production that transforms some of the greatest rock anthems of all time into a breathtaking orchestral experience. Audiences can expect powerful interpretations of music made famous by legendary artists, such as Led Zeppelin, Metallica, AC/DC, Guns N’ Roses, The Rolling Stones, Linkin Park, Evanescence, Nirvana, Aerosmith, The Cranberries and many more. From soaring power ballads and classic rock favorites to hard rock and symphonic metal, the program spans decades of iconic music, giving each song a fresh, cinematic sound while preserving the energy and emotion that made it unforgettable.

Adding to the experience is the show’s striking visual production. Performed beneath the warm glow of hundreds of candles, the musicians appear in dramatic gothic-inspired costumes that complement the atmosphere and theatrical style of the performance. Carefully choreographed lighting, dynamic visual effects and the interplay between darkness and candlelight create an intimate yet epic setting, enhancing every musical moment. The result is a captivating fusion of rock, classical music and theatrical artistry that surrounds the audience with unforgettable sights, sounds, and emotion from the opening note to the final encore.

Event Details

Artist: Rock Orchestra by Candlelight.

Venue: RP Funding Center — YouKey Theatre.

Date and time: March 3, 2027, at 7:30 p.m.

The RP Funding Center is conveniently located minutes between Orlando and Tampa at 701 W. Lime St. in Lakeland off I-4 on Lime Street; the RP Funding Center is a short drive from anywhere in Central Florida. Regular box office hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. For ticket information, call the box office at 863-834-8111 or visit its website at www.rpfundingcenter.com.