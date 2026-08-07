Vote Brittany Lyssy For Hillsborough County School Board On August 18

Brittany Lyssy is asking Hillsborough County voters for their support on Tuesday, August 18, as she campaigns for the Hillsborough County School Board.

A mother of three, attorney and public policy professional, Lyssy is committed to strengthening reading and math, supporting and retaining excellent teachers, respecting parents’ educational choices and ensuring responsible stewardship of taxpayer dollars. She believes every child deserves a quality education and the opportunity to graduate prepared for college, career and technical education, military service or the workforce.

Learn more and support Lyssy by casting your vote on Tuesday, August 18.

Chill Cawfee & Quig’s Kava Lounge Moves From Valrico To FishHawk

Chill Cawfee & Quig’s Kava Lounge is a family-owned community gathering place designed to bring people together throughout the day. In the morning, guests can enjoy handcrafted coffee, espresso drinks and a welcoming cafe atmosphere. As the day transitions into evening, Quig’s Kava Lounge provides a relaxing, alcohol-free social environment featuring premium kava beverages, community events and entertainment. Its goal is to create a place where friends, families, professionals, entrepreneurs and neighbors can connect, work, relax and build relationships. Whether you’re looking for your morning coffee or a comfortable place to meet friends, enjoy live entertainment, participate in community events or simply unwind after a long day, Chill Cawfee & Quig’s Kava Lounge offers a unique experience that combines hospitality, wellness and community under one roof.

Chill Cawfee is now located at 16741 FishHawk Blvd. in Lithia after moving from its Valrico location. For additional information, visit its websites at https://chillcawfee.com/ and https://quigskavalounge.com/.





Karma Yoga & Fitness

Amanda Vogt proudly acquired Karma Yoga & Fitness in July 2025 and has continued to grow the studio’s vision of health, wellness and community. This April, she expanded with the opening of a second location, Karma Fitness, located just one block away at 13224 Boyette Rd. in Riverview. The expansion has allowed Karma to offer even more ways to move, including additional yoga classes, Pilates, barre, weight training, cycle classes, boxing, step and more. A newly expanded boutique shop also provides apparel, accessories and wellness essentials for members and guests. With two locations under one brand, clients can enjoy a complete wellness experience while staying connected to the supportive community that makes Karma so special.

To find out more about what is offered, visit its website at www.karmayogafitness.com.

Align Right Realty Rebrands To Elevated Realty – Raising The Standard

Effective immediately, Align Right Realty brokerage proudly announces its rebrand to Elevated Realty – Raising the Standard. While its name is changing, the foundation of the company remains the same. Elevated Realty continues under the ownership and leadership of broker/owner Lisa Tackus, with the same trusted leadership and committed agents, unwavering commitment to excellence and dedication to serving customers and the Tampa Bay community. The rebrand reflects the company’s continued growth and long-term vision while honoring the relationships built over the past seven years as a brokerage and more than 21 years of real estate experience.

For more information, visit www.elevatedrealtyfl.com or contact Elevated Realty at 813-563-5995.

Meetup Group Cruise

Whether you’re single, traveling solo, a couple, or coming with friends, this is a fantastic opportunity to enjoy an incredible Caribbean vacation while meeting great people along the way. Travel advisor Matthew Gordon of Cruise Planners - Venture Out Vacation has secured special group pricing and blocked staterooms just for Meetup members. This is a seven-night roundtrip Western Caribbean cruise from Saturday, October 17, through Saturday, October 24, starting from Tampa. Ports of call include Key West; Roatán, Honduras; Belize City, Belize; and Cozumel, Mexico. Plus, there are two relaxing days at sea to enjoy everything the spectacular Margaritaville at Sea Islander has to offer.

For more information or to book this cruise, please visit www.ventureoutvacation.com or call 717-856-2646.