As students return to the classroom for the first day of school today, Pepin Academies is celebrating a $7,500 gift from the Suncoast Credit Union Foundation that will help ensure students with learning disabilities have access to the specialized therapeutic services they need to succeed throughout the new school year.

The grant will support Pepin Academies’ therapeutic educational model, which integrates mental health counseling, speech-language therapy, occupational therapy, physical therapy, behavioral support and skilled nursing into the school day at no cost to families. These individualized services help students overcome barriers to learning while building the confidence, skills and independence they need for lifelong success.

For more than 25 years, this whole-child approach has delivered life-changing results. Across its Tampa, Riverview and New Port Richey campuses, Pepin Academies has achieved a 93 percent graduation rate, in addition to a 0.8 percent dropout rate — well below state, county and national averages for students with disabilities. To meet growing student needs, the school has expanded its therapeutic services team from 29 to 35 specialists in the past year.

“Behind every diploma is a student who refused to give up, and a team of people committed to helping them succeed,” said Jeff Skowronek, executive director of Pepin Academies. “We’re incredibly grateful to the Suncoast Credit Union Foundation for believing in our students and helping us continue this important work. Together, we’re giving students the support they need to graduate, pursue meaningful careers and build independent lives.”

Suncoast Credit Union, Florida’s largest credit union, founded the Suncoast Credit Union Foundation to promote the education, health and emotional well-being of children in the communities it serves. Each time a Suncoast member uses a Suncoast debit or credit card, the credit union contributes 4 cents to the foundation, helping fund local nonprofit initiatives. Since its founding in 1990, the foundation has donated more than $63 million to organizations that improve the lives of children and families across Florida.

“At Suncoast Credit Union, we have helped the students in our communities for decades,” said Jeff Kunberger, executive director of Suncoast Credit Union Foundations. “We take great pride in knowing our donation will assist students in overcoming barriers to learning and unlock opportunities for success.”

Pepin Academies has campuses in Tampa, Riverview and New Port Richey. For more information, visit https://pepinacademies.com/.