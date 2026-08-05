The community is invited to celebrate Brandon’s rich history while helping preserve one of its most treasured landmarks during the second annual Brandon’s Legacy Labor Day Family Picnic, taking place on Monday, September 7, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Winthrop Barn Theatre, located at 11349 Bloomingdale Ave. in Riverview.

Hosted by the Timberly Trust, the fundraiser supports the ongoing preservation of the historic Moseley Homestead, a 14-acre property located along State Road 60 in Brandon. Built in 1886 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the homestead is one of the area’s oldest surviving historic sites and offers a glimpse into Brandon’s early history.

The preservation effort honors the vision of longtime steward Julia Winifred Moseley, who passed away in 2020 at the age of 101. Following her wishes, the Timberly Trust and its volunteer trustees continue working to protect, manage and preserve the property for future generations.

The Labor Day celebration will feature something for the entire family, including a BubbaQue’s barbecue lunch, strawberry shortcakes provided by the Florida Strawberry Growers Association, live music, children’s crafts and games, raffles, a silent auction and a special presentation about the history and significance of the Moseley Homestead.

Admission is $20 in advance ($25 at the door) for adults, $10 for youth ages 6-16 and free for children age 5 and younger.

The event’s presenting sponsors are Odiorne Insurance Agency and Auto-Owners Insurance.

In addition to welcoming attendees, the Timberly Trust is seeking event sponsors and donations for its silent auction and raffle. Sponsorship opportunities offer businesses community recognition, brand visibility and an opportunity to support the preservation of one of Brandon’s most significant historic landmarks. All donations are tax-deductible and directly benefit the continued restoration and maintenance of the Moseley Homestead.

“The Labor Day picnic is a wonderful opportunity for families to enjoy great food, entertainment and community fellowship while helping preserve an irreplaceable piece of Brandon’s history,” organizers said. “Every ticket purchased, sponsorship secured and auction donation helps ensure the Moseley Homestead will continue to educate and inspire future generations.”

For those looking for a meaningful way to celebrate Labor Day, the Brandon’s Legacy Labor Day Family Picnic offers an opportunity to enjoy a day of family fun while supporting the preservation of a local treasure that has stood for nearly 140 years.

For tickets, email timberlytrust@gmail.com or call 813-230-4680.