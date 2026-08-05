On Monday, August 10, construction activity for the South Hillsborough Pipeline will begin on the east side of Balm Boyette Road, southwest of Woodland Spur Drive. Crews will first begin delivering heavy equipment and supplies to the temporary and permanent construction easements, then begin installing shoring for a tunnel beneath Balm Boyette Road.

What to expect:

Brief traffic delays during equipment and material deliveries and while trucks enter and exit the roadway; no long-term road closures are anticipated.

Construction noise and activity from 7 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

Heavy equipment on-site, including large cranes, excavators, control trailers and pipe materials.

Shallow dewatering wells will be installed and will operate 24/7 using noise-minimizing diesel pumps.

Crews are scheduled to mobilize to the west side of Balm Boyette Road in mid-August. For more information on the pipeline, visit https://southhillsboroughpipeline.com/.