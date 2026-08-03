At a time when long-term careers have become increasingly uncommon, GTE Financial is celebrating a story that spans generations. Assistant vice president of ATM and interactive systems Kenny Rywant recently reached an extraordinary milestone of 40 years with the credit union, while his daughter, Emily Childers, fraud analyst II, has built a career of her own with more than a decade of service. Together, they represent more than 50 years of combined commitment to GTE Financial, reflecting the organization’s investment in its employees and the people it serves.

Rywant joined GTE Financial in 1986 after graduating from Florida State University and began his career in information technology. Over the past four decades, he has helped guide the credit union through significant technological advancements, including implementing shared branching capabilities that allow members to conduct transactions at participating credit unions nationwide.

“Looking back, I can’t imagine working anywhere else,” Rywant said. “GTE has become much more than a job. It’s been my career, my community and, in many ways, my family.”

Growing up watching her father’s dedication to the organization, Childers saw firsthand the opportunities GTE Financial offered its employees. She joined the credit union more than 10 years ago and now serves as a fraud analyst, helping protect members and strengthen their financial security.

“I saw how happy my dad was at GTE, and I wanted to follow in his footsteps,” Childers said. “His work ethic has always inspired me, and it’s been incredibly special to build my own career at the same organization that’s meant so much to our family.”

Over the course of Rywant’s career, GTE Financial has grown into one of Florida’s largest credit unions, expanding its technology, products and member services while remaining committed to the people behind that success. For both Rywant and Childers, that commitment created opportunities to build meaningful careers while making a lasting difference for members and the communities they serve.

“Forty years with one organization is an incredible accomplishment, and seeing Kenny’s commitment inspire Emily to build her own career here makes this story even more meaningful,” said Chad Burney, senior vice president and chief information officer at GTE Financial. “Our employees are the heart of everything we do, and Kenny and Emily represent the culture we’re proud to build — one where people can grow, serve their communities and create a lasting impact.”

Today, GTE Financial serves more than 230,000 individuals and businesses across West Central Florida. The Rywant family’s story is a reminder that when organizations invest in their people, they create stronger teams, stronger member relationships and legacies that can span generations.

For more information about GTE Financial and its services, visit www.gtefinancial.org.