East Hillsborough’s 2026 Honorary Mayor campaign demonstrated the extraordinary impact that can result when community leadership, local businesses, volunteers and charitable organizations unite around a shared purpose. This year’s race raised a record-setting $169,643.99, the largest collective total in the campaign’s history, while recognizing two candidates whose efforts benefited five important local charities.

Steve Glaros was named the 2026 Honorary Mayor of East Hillsborough after raising $121,746.56, the highest amount ever raised by a single candidate. An attorney who has served Tampa Bay families for more than 20 years, Glaros built his campaign around advocacy, family values, and strengthening organizations that support children, families and animals. His campaign benefited High 5 Inc., which provides after-school programs, mentorship and safe opportunities for young people; the Impact Program, which equips youth through education, prevention, and character development; and Raining Cats and Dogs Shelter and Sanctuary, which provides compassionate care for animals while encouraging responsibility and community involvement.

Chris Ciulla earned the newly established title of deputy mayor after raising $47,897.43. A former corporate executive and the owner of VooDoo Brewing in Valrico, Ciulla has become an active supporter of small businesses, nonprofit organizations and community initiatives throughout East Hillsborough. His campaign supported Forgotten Angels and ECHO. Forgotten Angels assists young adults aging out of foster care by providing housing, life skills, employment preparation, education support, credit-building opportunities and consistent guidance. ECHO, the Emergency Care Help Organization, supports families facing hardship through food, clothing, household essentials, workforce development, financial counseling and programs designed to move neighbors from crisis toward long-term stability.

Both candidates brought distinctive experience, energy and commitment. The campaign also marked the conclusion of Mike Brand’s term as Honorary Mayor, welcoming him into the Honorary Mayor alumni community. More importantly, the race reflected the generosity of sponsors, volunteers, donors and residents who supported both campaigns. The accomplishments of Glaros and Ciulla prove that friendly competition can create lasting benefits for organizations serving the community’s most vulnerable residents.

If you would like to participate in next year’s Honorary Mayor campaign and support local charities, please contact the Valrico FishHawk Chamber of Commerce at https://business.valricofishhawk.org/contact.