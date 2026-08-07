The sidewalk on the south side of FishHawk Boulevard is now open between Osprey Ridge Drive and FishHawk Ridge Drive. Crews are removing equipment from the area, then will repair damaged sections of the sidewalk. Important notes:

Those walking or biking along the path should be mindful of flaggers that will stop sidewalk traffic when equipment needs to cross.

In the coming weeks, crews will need to close the sidewalk between Osprey Ridge and FishHawk Ridge for a few days for sidewalk repairs; advance notice will be provided for this closure.

The sidewalk will remain closed between FishHawk Ridge Drive and FishHawk Crossing Boulevard for an upcoming tunnel crossing beneath FishHawk Boulevard.

Visit https://southhillsboroughpipeline.com/ for more information.