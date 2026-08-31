By Brooke Wilson

Whether it is spelled ‘mahjong,’ ‘mah-jongg’ or ‘mahjongg,’ one thing is certain: The centuries-old tile game is enjoying a surge in popularity, and FishHawk resident Alison Bernstein is helping introduce a new generation of players to the fun.

Bernstein has been teaching American mahjong for more than two years and has developed a growing community of players throughout the Greater Brandon area. For her, the appeal of the game extends far beyond the colorful tiles and the challenge of building a winning hand.

“It’s the friendships, laughter and camaraderie that keep people coming back,” Bernstein said.

Mahjong originated in China, where traditional versions of the game are played differently from the American version that has become increasingly popular across the United States. Chinese mahjong is typically played with 136-144 tiles, while American mahjong uses 152 tiles, including eight jokers.

The American version can seem intimidating to beginners, but Bernstein has developed a teaching approach designed to make learning the game enjoyable and accessible. Most of her students learn through a three-class series, allowing them to gradually become comfortable with the tiles, rules and strategies. For those with busier schedules, she also offers a single three-hour class.

In addition to teaching newcomers, Bernstein hosts a weekly game where friends and former students gather for an afternoon or evening of friendly competition, conversation and plenty of laughs.

Her FishHawk Mahjong Group on Facebook has grown to more than 200 members and continues to attract players from throughout the region. Although Bernstein often teaches from her home, she also travels to teach groups in the surrounding communities.

Despite the FishHawk name, her students have come from Riverview, Brandon, Apollo Beach, Hyde Park and beyond, reflecting the growing interest in the game across the Tampa Bay area.

Part of mahjong’s modern appeal may be its social atmosphere, Bernstein explained. Beautifully designed tiles, colorful playing mats and a variety of fun accessories can make each game feel like a special occasion. But it is the people around the table who often turn a simple game into a lasting friendship.

For those who have been curious about mahjong but don’t know where to begin, Bernstein is inviting newcomers to pull up a chair and give it a try.

To learn more about lessons or upcoming games, contact Alison Goodman Bernstein on Facebook or join the FishHawk Mahjong Group on Facebook.