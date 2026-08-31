By Zofia Osterman

For more than 20 years, Rob Zulkoski has been helping members of the FishHawk community become healthier, stronger and more confident through his personal training business, RobZFitness. While fitness has always been his passion, Zulkoski said his greatest motivation has never been building physiques it has been changing lives.

“What truly inspired me to become a personal trainer was seeing how exercise can completely change someone’s life,” Zulkoski said. “It’s not just about losing weight or building muscle; it’s about giving people confidence, improving their health and helping them enjoy life more.”

Throughout his career, Zulkoski has worked with clients of all ages, but most are busy professionals, parents and adults over 40 looking to lose weight, gain strength and improve their overall health. He believes long-term success comes through accountability, consistency and creating personalized fitness plans that fit each client’s lifestyle rather than relying on quick fixes.

After two decades of serving FishHawk, Zulkoski credits much of his success to the close-knit community he calls home. Built largely through referrals, his business has grown on trust and lasting relationships, allowing him to work with multiple generations of the same families.

“FishHawk has truly been home to our family,” he said. “We’ve been blessed to build friendships here that have lasted for years, and so many of those relationships have grown into lifelong connections.”

The Zulkoski family has become well known throughout the community. His wife, Amy, serves as assistant principal at FishHawk Creek Elementary, where she has dedicated her career to supporting students, teachers and families. One of their daughters, Paige, is entering her second season as a Tampa Bay Buccaneers cheerleader, while their daughter Kate is preparing to begin her sixth year as an educator. Despite their busy schedules, the family enjoys spending time together, especially on Disney trips and credits their shared faith, encouragement and support for each other’s success.

Looking back, Zulkoski said his proudest accomplishment isn’t measured by years in business but by the people he has helped.

“Without question, what I’m most proud of isn’t a business milestone; it’s the hundreds of lives I’ve had the privilege of helping change over the years,” he said. “My goal has never been to create perfect bodies. My goal is to help people become the healthiest, strongest version of themselves so they can enjoy more of life’s moments.”

His advice for anyone beginning a fitness journey is simple: Start now.

“Small, consistent steps lead to big results over time,” he said. “You don’t have to be perfect; you just have to be willing to begin.”

For more information about RobZFitness or to learn more about personal training services, visit https://robzfitness.com/ or call 813-240-4477. Follow RobZFitness on Facebook and Instagram for fitness tips, client success stories and updates.